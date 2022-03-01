Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Doctor arrested on suspicion of filming female patient during operation in Kyoto

KYOTO

A 43-year-old doctor at the Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine hospital has been arrested on suspicion of violating the prefecture’s public nuisance ordinance after he allegedly filmed a female patient during an operation.

Police said Akihito Arai, a doctor in the department of otolaryngology, has remained silent since his arrest on Monday, Sankei Shimbun reported. According to police, Arai used a smartphone to film a 27-year-old woman undergoing an operation at the university hospital last Nov 29. The patient was unconscious at the time after being administered a general anesthesia. The video on Arai's smartphone shows that her clothing had been pushed up to reveal her naked body, police said.

Although other medical staff was present in the operating room, they appeared to be unaware of what was going on, hospital officials told police.

Police said that a second video of another female patient undergoing surgery was found in Arai’s possession and that Arai is a suspect in several cases of voyeurism. Last Dec 14, Arai was questioned by police after filming up the skirt of a high school girl at JR Kyoto Station.

Although other medical staff was present in the operating room, they appeared to be unaware of what was going on

How can this unaware people perform any kind of work?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

