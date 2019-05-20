Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Doctor found dead at home in Yamagata Pref

YAMAGATA

An eye doctor in her 50s was found dead in her apartment in Higashine, Yamagata Prefecture, on Sunday night, the victim of an apparent murder, police said Monday.

According to police, Chiemi Yaguchi, who was director of the Yaguchi Eye Clinic about five kilometers from her apartment, was found by her younger brother at around 5:50 p.m. Sunday, Fuji TV reported. Police did not release any information as to the cause of death of Yaguchi, who lived alone, but said a murder investigation had been launched.

Yaguchi was last seen alive on Saturday night after she went out for dinner with her colleagues to welcome new staff. They parted at around 10:30 p.m. The clinic was closed on Sunday.

Her brother had arranged to come over to see her late Sunday and called 110 when he found his sister’s body.

