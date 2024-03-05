Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Doctor gets 18 years for consensual killing of woman with ALS

5 Comments
KYOTO

A doctor was sentenced on Tuesday to 18 years in prison for the consensual killing of a woman with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a rare neurological disease also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, in 2019 in Kyoto, western Japan.

The Kyoto District Court found 45-year-old Yoshikazu Okubo guilty of administering a lethal dose of a sedative to Yuri Hayashi in her apartment on Nov. 30, 2019, at her request. Prosecutors had sought a prison term of 23 years.

ALS is a progressive neurological condition for which there is currently no cure or known treatment.

Presiding Judge Hiroshi Kawakami said that Okubo was not Hayashi's attending physician and killed her after meeting her for the first time.

According to the ruling, Okubo and former doctor Naoki Yamamoto, 46, administered a fatal dose of drugs to Hayashi, who was later rushed to a hospital before dying.

Yamamoto was sentenced to two years and six months in prison last December for conspiring with Okubo for the consensual killing of Hayashi.

Prosecutors had argued that the case "did not fulfill the minimum requirement for euthanasia."

Meanwhile, Okubo's defense team argued that without euthanasia, Hayashi "would have been forced to live a life under the constant fear of death." His act fulfilled her wish, and ruling Okubo guilty of murder would violate the Constitution's right to self-determination, they said.

In Japan, euthanasia is not legally recognized. Under the Penal Code, a person who kills someone at the request of that person or with their consent can face a prison term of between six months and seven years.

Okubo was also found guilty of killing Yamamoto's 77-year-old father, Yasushi, in 2011, in conspiracy with Yamamoto.

5 Comments
Seems more like a consensual planned departure allowing a terminally ill woman to choose death with dignity. On social issues like this, Japan remains so primitive.

Japans legal system at its worse again! Real killers and criminals get far less punishment than this doctor! Euthanasia by medical professionals should be legalized instead of letting people commit suicide and die in a worse painful death!

On social issues like this, Japan remains so primitive.

In a way yes and no. While I'm a supporter of euthanasia, I can understand Japan's hesitancy. After all there appear to be many scammers who could take advantage of the situation, and let's not forget about the amount of corruption that pervades JP society.

There is a chance that a fair bit of misuse could occur.

Proper standards must be set.

Prosecutors had argued that the case "did not fulfill the minimum requirement for euthanasia."

What does this mean? I was under the impression euthanasia is illegal in Japan.

There's something else going on here;

"Under the Penal Code, a person who kills someone at the request of that person or with their consent can face a prison term of between six months and seven years."

and

A doctor was sentenced on Tuesday to 18 years in prison...

So he was sentenced to 2 and a half times the statutory limit. Presumably this is a second-offense punishment; reflecting the previous assisted suicide of Yamamoto's father in 2011.

The law allows for empathy, wherever due. Hence the minimum sentence can be as low as 6 months . In this case however, it seems the law went in with boots on.

