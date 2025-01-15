 Japan Today
crime

Man arrested for allegedly hitting Haneda airport worker over missed flight

3 Comments
TOKYO

A 58-year-old doctor has been arrested for allegedly slapping a female ground staff member at Haneda airport in Tokyo after missing a flight, an investigative source said Wednesday.

Katsuhiko Fukuda allegedly yelled at the staff member, claiming not to have been called for the flight, and then slapped her twice in the face at a boarding gate around 8:10 p.m. Monday, causing an injury, the source said.

Fukuda, a resident of Matsue, Shimane Prefecture, was referred to prosecutors on Wednesday.

He has denied the allegation, telling investigators that he did not hit her, the source said.

3 Comments
A Japanese Doctor child this time. Dr Fukuda needs to take some medicine and grow up.

-1 ( +4 / -5 )

He has denied the allegation, telling investigators that he did not hit her,

Does he remember or not about this incident?

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

claiming not to have been called for the flight

Doesn't Dr. Fukuda know that they print the boarding time on the ticket.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

