Man arrested for allegedly hitting Haneda airport worker over missed flight

A 58-year-old doctor has been arrested for allegedly slapping a female ground staff member at Haneda airport in Tokyo after missing a flight, an investigative source said Wednesday.

Katsuhiko Fukuda allegedly yelled at the staff member, claiming not to have been called for the flight, and then slapped her twice in the face at a boarding gate around 8:10 p.m. Monday, causing an injury, the source said.

Fukuda, a resident of Matsue, Shimane Prefecture, was referred to prosecutors on Wednesday.

He has denied the allegation, telling investigators that he did not hit her, the source said.

