Man arrested for allegedly hitting Haneda airport worker over missed flight

A 58-year-old doctor has been arrested for allegedly slapping a female ground staff member at Haneda airport in Tokyo after missing a flight, an investigative source said Wednesday.
Katsuhiko Fukuda allegedly yelled at the staff member, claiming not to have been called for the flight, and then slapped her twice in the face at a boarding gate around 8:10 p.m. Monday, causing an injury, the source said.
Fukuda, a resident of Matsue, Shimane Prefecture, was referred to prosecutors on Wednesday.
He has denied the allegation, telling investigators that he did not hit her, the source said.© KYODO
3 Comments
factchecker
A Japanese Doctor child this time. Dr Fukuda needs to take some medicine and grow up.
sakurasuki
Does he remember or not about this incident?
obladi
Doesn't Dr. Fukuda know that they print the boarding time on the ticket.