Dozens injured as car crashes into supermarket in Gunma

A car driven by a 55-year-old man crashed into a supermarket in Gunma Prefecture in central Japan on Sunday afternoon, injuring 14 people, police said.

Police arrested the driver, Katsuto Yajima, on suspicion of negligence causing injury. Five people were seriously injured, the police said.

The car had been parked in the supermarket's parking lot before it crashed through the glass entrance doors, according to witnesses.

A store official said that the supermarket in the city of Shibukawa was busy at the time.

