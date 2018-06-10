Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Dozens injured as car crashes into supermarket in Gunma

2 Comments
MAEBASHI

A car driven by a 55-year-old man crashed into a supermarket in Gunma Prefecture in central Japan on Sunday afternoon, injuring 14 people, police said.

Police arrested the driver, Katsuto Yajima, on suspicion of negligence causing injury. Five people were seriously injured, the police said.

The car had been parked in the supermarket's parking lot before it crashed through the glass entrance doors, according to witnesses.

A store official said that the supermarket in the city of Shibukawa was busy at the time.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Last chance to study Japanese in Japan

If you want to come study in Shinjuku this October it's your final opportunity to apply — the deadline is June 15!

Apply Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

was there a big sale!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Maybe maybe we could have a television campaign reminding people which pedal is the brake and which is the gas

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Temples

Hosen-in Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a Complimentary Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Families

Confessions & Confusions: Lots Of Thoughts On A Foster Care Fruit-Picking Kids Day

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Lifestyle

7 Unfortunate Tinder Dates And A Happy Ending in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Food and Drink

Uchiki Pan Bakery

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 9-10

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Food and Drink

Umi Bozu Izakaya

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Exclusive Vegetarian Night With Savvy Tokyo X Crayonhouse: You’re Invited!

Savvy Tokyo