crime

Driver arrested after car hits 5 children on crossing

1 Comment
FUKUSHIMA

Police in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, have arrested a 69-year-old woman on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in injury after her vehicle hit five children returning home from school on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident occurred at an intersection at around 3:15 p.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. Five elementary school children were crossing the street on a green light when a light car, driven by Chieko Kiname, turned left and hit them.

The five children were all taken to hospital. One girl suffered a broken right wrist and chin injury, while the other children sustained minor injuries.

1 Comment
Here we go again. How could she not have seen five kids crossing on a GREEN light. As long as unfit elderly drivers assault the roads with their presence no one will be safe

so great that none of the innocent kids were killed. This woman has no excuse

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

