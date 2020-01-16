Driver arrested after car hits 5 children on crossing

Police in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, have arrested a 69-year-old woman on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in injury after her vehicle hit five children returning home from school on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident occurred at an intersection at around 3:15 p.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. Five elementary school children were crossing the street on a green light when a light car, driven by Chieko Kiname, turned left and hit them.

The five children were all taken to hospital. One girl suffered a broken right wrist and chin injury, while the other children sustained minor injuries.

© Japan Today