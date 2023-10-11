Driver arrested after elderly woman dragged by van for 2 km in Tokyo

A driver was arrested Tuesday after a woman in her 80s was hit by a van and dragged for about 2 kilometers in western Tokyo, resulting in her death, police said.

Yoshihiro Sumiyama, 53, an office worker in Higashimurayama, has denied the charges of negligent driving resulting in death and violating the traffic law, saying he does not recall hitting anyone, according to police.

The victim was identified by police as Noriko Ushikusa, an 84-year-old local resident.

The suspect's van allegedly struck Ushikusa at around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday and dragged her for roughly 10 minutes before a police officer stopped the vehicle and took the driver into custody, police said.

