crime

Driver arrested after fatal hit-and-run incident in Kanagawa

2 Comments
KANAGAWA

Police have arrested a 52-year-old man in connection with a hit-and-run incident in which a 50-year-old woman was hit and killed by a dump truck in Sagamihara City, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Saturday.

Police said the driver, Manami Yokoyama, has denied the allegation, TV Asahi reported.

According to police, Eriko Ogura was found collapsed at an intersection just after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Her bicycle was found nearby. She was taken to hospital, but died about an hour and a half later.

A witness told police that Ogura was riding her bicycle on the crosswalk at the intersection when she was hit by a dump truck turning left.

Police said street surveillance camera footage showed the truck driving away from the scene. They traced the truck to Yokoyama.

Police quoted him as saying,"I don't think I caused the accident."

2 Comments
If there were stop lights at the intersection, then maybe the driver had a green and went through it while the woman was trying to cross on the red. Maybe that is why he is denying the charge, although leaving the scene is a serious matter no matter the situation.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Depending on the size of the truck & he was turning left if she was on the sidewalk cycling in the same direction to him he may not have known he hit someone.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

