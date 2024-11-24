Driver arrested after fatal hit-and-run incident in Kanagawa

Police have arrested a 52-year-old man in connection with a hit-and-run incident in which a 50-year-old woman was hit and killed by a dump truck in Sagamihara City, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Saturday.

Police said the driver, Manami Yokoyama, has denied the allegation, TV Asahi reported.

According to police, Eriko Ogura was found collapsed at an intersection just after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Her bicycle was found nearby. She was taken to hospital, but died about an hour and a half later.

A witness told police that Ogura was riding her bicycle on the crosswalk at the intersection when she was hit by a dump truck turning left.

Police said street surveillance camera footage showed the truck driving away from the scene. They traced the truck to Yokoyama.

Police quoted him as saying,"I don't think I caused the accident."

