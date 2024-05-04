Driver arrested after fatally hitting woman on crosswalk in Hiroshima

Police in Hiroshima have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after he hit and killed and 31-year-old woman on a crosswalk.

The incident occurred at around 11:30 p.m. Friday in Saeki Ward, broadcaster NTV reported. Police said the woman was taken to hospital where she died at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police said there is a traffic light at the crosswalk and at the time of the incident, it was flashing yellow as the car approached.

Police said the driver, a company employee, has admitted to hitting the woman.

