crime

Driver arrested after his car drags cyclist for 60 meters

OSAKA

Police in Higashiosaka City, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he dragged a 55-year-old male cyclist clinging to his car for approximately 60 meters.

The incident occurred at around 11 a.m. on December 31, Kyodo News reported. Police arrested Ryuki Irie, a restaurant employee from Osaka’s Chuo Ward, on Tuesday after he turned himself in at around 4 p.m.

According to police, Irie was driving a rental car at the time and rear-ended the man’s bike. He stopped for a minute, during which time the cyclist ran to the car. However, Irie started to drive off and the man held onto the side window. Irie drove for about 60 meters before the man fell to the ground, suffering a head injury. Irie kept going.

Police said Irie has admitted driving away with the victim clinging to the car window but denied intent to kill.

