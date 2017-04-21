Driver arrested after knocking cyclist off bridge into river

Police in Hiroshima said Friday they have arrested a 65-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in injury after the car he was driving hit a 26-year-old man on a bicycle, sending him flying off the bridge and into the river below.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday on a bridge along National Route 54 in Hiroshima’s Asaminami Ward. A witness told Fuji TV that the car jumped the curb and hit the bicycle which was on the sidewalk. The impact sent the cyclist over the parapet and into the river.

Police said the cyclist was in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest when he was pulled from the river and taken to hospital where he remained in a coma on Friday.

The driver of the car, Yoshiaki Igarashi, was quoted by police as saying he lost control of the steering wheel for a few seconds.

