Driver arrested after ramming his car into another man’s car in Sendai

Police in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 60-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he drove his car into another car, causing it to overturn, and injuring the driver.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:20 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of a drugstore in Miyagino Ward, Miyagi TV reported.

Police said Yoichi Kusaka, of unknown occupation, is accused of attempting to kill a man in his 40s by ramming his car which was stationary at the time.

The man was able to get out of his overturned car and called 110. Police said he suffered minor injuries to his leg.

Police said there was apparently some argument between the two men, who do not know each other, just prior to the incident.

