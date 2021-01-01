Driver arrested for attempted murder after man clings to hood of his car

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he drove his car for about 500 meters, trying to shake off a 58-year-old man who was clinging to the hood.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10:05 p.m. on Wednesday in Atsugi, Kanagawa Prefecture, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Masahide Kawakami, who runs a bar in Atsugi, owed the other man about one million yen.

When the man came to collect his money, Kawakami got into his car to drive away but the man stood in front of the vehicle. As Kawakami started the car and moved forward, the man grabbed the driver’s side mirror and got onto the hood. Kawakami swerved back and forth for about 500 meters before the man fell off. Police said he suffered a fractured collarbone.

Kawakami, who was arrested on Thursday, was quoted by police as saying he panicked when the man was on the hood and that he just wanted to shake him off. He claimed there was no intent to kill.

