Driver arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after dragging man 40 meters with car

Police in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 49-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he drove his car for approximately 40 meters while dragging a 63-year-old man who was holding onto the car door window.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the driver, Yuji Uchida, a company employee, has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying there was not the slightest intent to kill.

Police said the victim appeared to be drunk at the time. Uchida told police the man came up to him while he was in his car and said “Don’t stare at me like that.” When Uchida started to drive away, the man grabbed the car window.

After letting go, he fell to the ground and sustained an injury to the right side of his face.

