Driver being chased by police car hits and kills moped rider

Police in Ibaraki, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 25-year-old unemployed man who hit and killed a moped rider while he was being pursued by a police car at around 5 a.m. on Sunday. Police said the suspect, Hirotake Nakao, has been charged with dangerous driving resulting in death.

According to police, Nakao did a U-turn and ignored a red light at another intersection, but was seen by a police patrol car which pursued him for about 1.5 kilometers. Nakao’s car fatally struck Naoya Sakamoto, 41, who was riding his moped, at an intersection, and kept going, Sankei Shimbun reported. The police car stopped at the scene of the accident.

At around noon Sunday, Nakao, accompanied by his parents, turned himself in at a police station.

