crime

Driver flees vehicle, leaving woman, child in it, after crashing into car following police chase

3 Comments
NAGOYA

A driver crashed into a vehicle after being pursued by a police patrol car in Nagoya City’s Atsuta Ward on Wednesday. The driver got out of the car and fled, leaving behind a woman and child.

According to police, an officer in a patrol car spotted a child’s head sticking out of the car window and not sitting in a child seat at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Tokai TV reported. When the police officer asked the male driver to stop, the car sped off and crashed into another vehicle about 800 meters away.

The driver got out of the car and fled on foot. No injuries were reported in the collision.Police said they are questioning the female passenger to determine the driver’s whereabouts and why he fled.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Looking at the complete lack of consideration for the woman and child, it is at least fortunate the driver did not took them as hostages.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Obviously husband or partner and a coward

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Hopefully the woman is wise and ditches him like he did to them.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

