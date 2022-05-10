Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Driver hits 78-year-old man; then takes him home where he later dies

SAITAMA

Police in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after he struck a 78-year-old pedestrian and then took him home where he died.

According to police, the incident occurred at a T-junction just before 9 a.m. on May 6, Kyodo News reported. Police said the driver, Yuki Koide, a caregiver, hit Yasuo Azumaya. He stopped and helped Azumaya into his car and drove him home.

Koide called the police at around 11 a.m. to report the accident. Police said he told them, “I hit a pedestrian and drove him back to his home. I went back to check on his condition, but he is unconscious and not breathing.” 

When police and emergency personnel arrived at Azumaya’s apartment, he was declared dead.

Police said Koide has denied the charge and quoted him as saying, “He (Azumaya) told me he was alright and that he had just fallen down, so I didn’t report the incident.”

Why did the driver go back to check on the pedestrian's condition if he thought he was alright? The driver should have taken the pedestrian to the hospital immediately instead of home.

A fatally stupid decision on top of careless driving. The driver, “a caregiver” by trade (according to translator/writer here) and he didn’t know to just call 110 at the scene? Reads more like he was trying to avoid consequences at the scene than really caring for the injured’s well-being.

