Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Driver in hit-and-run that killed 3-year-old boy, injured mother gets 3 1/2 years in jail

1 Comment
MITO, Ibaraki

A court on Thursday sentenced a 34-year-old man to 3 1/2 years in prison over a hit-and-run incident in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Oct 20 last year, in which a three-year-old boy was killed and his 31-year-old mother seriously injured.

The Mito District Court handed down its ruling against Kenichi Suzuki, Fuji TV reported. Suzuki, an electrician, turned himself in to police the next day and was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death and injury. However, he denied the charge, saying it was an accident.

The hit-and-run occurred at around 6:30 p.m. on a road near Tsukuba Science City. Mari Wada and her son Tenma were crossing the street at an intersection when they were hit by a black station wagon that kept going. Wada and her son were taken to hospital where Tenma died about two hours later. His mother suffered head injuries.

Suzuki’s car was identified through street surveillance camera footage and by an eyewitness account.

It was raining heavily at the time and there are no traffic lights at the intersection where the incident occurred.

In handing down the sentence, the presiding judge told Suzuki: “The boy’s life will never be returned and I want you to think about the seriousness of what you have done.”

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Headline appears that the injured mother got jailed.

!Hit-and-run driver who killed 3-year-old boy and injured mother, gets 3 1/2 years in jail" any better?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hot springs

Ringo-no-Yuya Obu Spa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Anime and Manga

Ishinomori Manga Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Insider Travel Tips for Beginners Exploring Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Food and Drink

Sapporo Beer Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Waiting To Adopt In Japan: Real Struggles, Real Challenges

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Beyond ‘Kirei’: 5 Phrases to Help You Use Japanese Like a Boss this Spring

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

12 Irresistible Sakura-Flavored Treats To Try This Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks