The wreckage of a light car in which the driver died after being pursued by police in Yachiyo, Ibaraki Prefecture, is seen on Sunday. Photo: YOUTUBE/FNN
crime

Driver killed in car crash during police pursuit

1 Comment
IBARAKI

A 55-year-old man was killed after he crashed his car into another vehicle while being pursued by police in Yachiyo, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Saturday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m. on National Route 125. Police said the chase started after officers in a patrol car saw a light car overtake another car by crossing the center line, Fuji TV reported.

The police sounded their siren but the light car sped off. After a short chase, it crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a car and burst into flames.

The driver of the car being chased, Takashi Yamanaka, suffered extensive injuries. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The 24-year-old woman driving the other car and her 2-year-old son who was sitting in the back seat, suffered chest and head injuries, police said.

1 Comment
Thankfully the innocent mother and child didn't die. Couldn't been a lot worse, but justice was served I guess

0 ( +0 / -0 )

