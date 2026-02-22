 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Driver of car arrested after fatal crash with motorcyclist

0 Comments
SHIZUOKA

Police in Kannami, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after his vehicle crashed into a motorcycle, killing the 55-year-old rider.

The incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, TBS reported. According to police, the motorcyclist was riding along the national highway when, for some reason, he collided with a vehicle traveling in the oncoming lane. 

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

© Japan Today

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Personal Guide in Japan

Skip the crowds. Enjoy tailor-made cultural journeys with our trusted licensed guides.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog