Driver of car arrested after fatal crash with motorcyclist

Police in Kannami, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after his vehicle crashed into a motorcycle, killing the 55-year-old rider.

The incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, TBS reported. According to police, the motorcyclist was riding along the national highway when, for some reason, he collided with a vehicle traveling in the oncoming lane.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

