crime

Driver of car that killed 2 toddlers in Shiga also arrested on stalking charge

OTSU, Shiga

A 53-year-old woman who was arrested in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, in May on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in death and injury after her car was involved in a collision with another vehicle that left killed two children aged two dead and 14 other children and teachers injured, has also been arrested on suspicion of stalking.

According to police, Fumiko Shintate, an unemployed resident of Otsu, was arrested on Monday for violating the anti-stalking law after persistently messaging a man she met on an online dating site, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said she has admitted to the allegation.

On Aug 27, Shintate, who had been released on bail pending her trial, allegedly threatened a 49-year-old man multiple times over the free messaging app Line by writing, "Show me all of the conversations you've been having over Line." Then on Sept 2 and 5, she phoned the man's office and told him, "Contact me again on Line. What would you do if I posted your photo on 2channel?" 

Police said Shintate and the man became acquainted via an online dating site at the end of June.

She's sounds like a loser nutjob. Barely able to function in the real world. And she and many like her are behind the wheel everyday.

She's sounds like a loser nutjob. Barely able to function in the real world. And she and many like her are behind the wheel everyday.

Or on a keyboard!

This is yet another horrible tragedy, the details of which we know little about. Goodness knows what has led to her apparent breakdown and detachment from reality.

