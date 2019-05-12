Driver of minibus that rolled down slope had no valid license

Police in Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture, on Sunday sent a 66-year-old man to prosecutors following a minibus accident on Friday.
Police said that Isao Ebihara, who was the minibus driver, has been charged with negligent driving resulting in injury and driving without a valid license, Fuji TV reported.
The accident occurred at around 2:50 p.m. Friday. The bus, carrying 18 tourists aged over 50 who came to climb Mt Eboshidake, started moving while Ebihara was outside the bus. He had parked the bus in a lot at the trail entrance in the village of Nanmoku, Kyodo News reported. The bus went off the road and rolled about 20 meters down a mountain slope, injuring 14 passengers.
Police said Sunday that Ebihara has admitted he may have forgotten to make sure the parking brake was fully engaged. He also said he did not have a license to drive a bus.
Police raided the bus company’s head office on Saturday and said the bus operator faces a charge of violation of the Road Transportation Law for using drivers without valid licenses.© Japan Today/Kyodo
Chip Star
A perfect example of why tiles are needed. Had he had the proper license, he would have gone through the proper training. More training leads to fewer unreasonable accidents like this.
SaikoPhysco
This actually may be a perfect example of.... they had no one else available to drive the bus. Labor shortages. And its gonna get worse.... well before it gets better.
since1981
Chip Star, training will not fix stupid. I'm sure he knows how to drive a vehicle. With or without a license I think the results would have been the same. As for the company not screen their applicants and/or keeping up to date on their staff, I hope they are held accountable for the incident.
sensei258
This also illustrates the point that taking driver's licenses from the elderly won't stop them from driving
Disillusioned
So, you'll be handing in your licence at 60 then? 66 is not elderly. It's just older than you.
Yubaru
First off, just so people dont misunderstand something here, there is no such thing as a "bus driver's license" here in Japan.
The plate is white, so it was not a "commercial" vehicle, and due to it's smaller size, would have meant that the driver needed a "middle class" license. If the plate was green, he would have needed a "commercial middle class/size" license.
I have a "large class/size" vehicle license here, I can drive city buses, IF they have white plates, meaning they are not commercial vehicles. If they have green plates, a "commercial class" license is required.
No matter the class/size, a commercial license is needed for any green plated vehicles.
sensei258
I agree with you that 66 is not elderly and I'll be there soon enough.
Yubaru
Actually this is a false assumption. Recently the "middle-class" license was created here in Japan, and people who had "regular" license were grandfathered and "given" the "middle-class" license, however if they do not actually take the required courses to maintain the license, they would lose it when they renewed their license the next time.
The middle class license was created because previously only people with large vehicle licenses were allowed to (legally) drive any vehicle that seated over 10 passengers, and the size of the vehicle did not matter. There are over-sized vans that can carry 11 passengers, that required a large vehicle license to drive, but if there were no seats in the vehicle and it was plated as a "8" number, a regular license was all that was required.
Now the middle class licenses allow drivers to carry up to 29 passengers, which includes these "micro" or "mini" buses.
However I dont understand what you mean when you say "tiles are needed"? What is that?
sensei258
@ disillusioned - I'll rephrase that statement just for you "This also illustrates the point that taking taking driver's licenses from elders won't stop them from driving."
Feel better feel better now?