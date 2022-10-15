Driver running red light hits and kills 7-year-old boy on kick scooter

Police in Hiroshima have arrested a 63-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after he ran a red light and hit and killed a seven-year-old boy on a kick scooter.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. Thursday at an intersection along National Route 54 in Asakita Ward. TV Hiroshima reported that the boy was crossing the street on his kick scooter, when a light car driven by Kazuhiro Kurisu, a construction industry worker, went through a red light and hit him.

The boy was taken to hospital where he died at around 6 p.m. due to severe head injuries.

Police quoted Kurisu as saying he didn’t notice that the traffic light had turned red.

