crime

Driver says she took her eyes off road to pick up smartphone when she fatally hit 87-year-old man

2 Comments
CHIBA

Police in Futtsu, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 23-year-old woman on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after the car she was driving hit and killed an 87-year-old man.

The incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, TV Asahi reported. Police said Mina Watanabe, a company employee, was driving along National Route 465 when she hit Koichiro Watanabe who was walking along the side of the road. There is no sidewalk along that stretch of the road.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police quoted Watanabe as saying she took her eye off the road for a few seconds when she looked down to pick up her smartphone.

If you cannot be 100% focused on driving safely when you get into your vehicle, DON’T get into your vehicle. Period. No call is that important.

…and if you simply dropped your phone, pick it up once you’ve arrived at your destination.

