Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Driver slashes police officer after being stopped, questioned

1 Comment

A male driver who was being questioned by a police officer pulled out a knife and slashed the officer on Wednesday night in Tokyo’s Arakawa Ward.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m. in Nishi-Nippori. A police car was following a minivan that been placed on a wanted list. The minivan crossed over the center line and crashed, spilling packages out of the back, Fuji TV reported.

A police officer approached the car and asked the driver who he was and what he was doing. The man then pulled out a knife and slashed the officer’s left hand.

Furthermore, there was another man seated in the minivan’s passenger seat, who had been stabbed in the abdomen. The suspect then stabbed himself in the chest.

There was a two-year-old boy in the back seat. Police said he is the driver's son. He had some bruises but was otherwise unharmed, police said.

The driver, who police said was a Korean, was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition. Police said they will wait until he recovers before questioning him further. Both the driver and his passenger are in their 50s, police said.

Police said the driver had snatched the boy away from his mother while they were on a street in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, on April 30. The mother had previously filed a domestic a violence complaint against her husband and had been living in a welfare facility with the boy.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Sheesh! Be careful! Don't know if him being Korean is a necessary detail, but it might have something to do with him snatching the kid (ie. the kid had been spirited away by non-Korean mother). In any case, not much to know, except hope the passenger and officer recover.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Golden Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 3-6

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Tsuetate Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

A Quick Guide To Mixed-Gender Bathing In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

LGBT

Tokyo Closet Ball

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Vegan in Japan: 3 Veg-Friendly Eateries in Sapporo

GaijinPot Blog

Experience the Art of Wearing Yukata at this Special Workshop

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Been There, Learnt That: Are ‘Sumo Girls’ Equal But Different?

Savvy Tokyo