Driver slashes police officer after being stopped, questioned

A male driver who was being questioned by a police officer pulled out a knife and slashed the officer on Wednesday night in Tokyo’s Arakawa Ward.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m. in Nishi-Nippori. A police car was following a minivan that been placed on a wanted list. The minivan crossed over the center line and crashed, spilling packages out of the back, Fuji TV reported.

A police officer approached the car and asked the driver who he was and what he was doing. The man then pulled out a knife and slashed the officer’s left hand.

Furthermore, there was another man seated in the minivan’s passenger seat, who had been stabbed in the abdomen. The suspect then stabbed himself in the chest.

There was a two-year-old boy in the back seat. Police said he is the driver's son. He had some bruises but was otherwise unharmed, police said.

The driver, who police said was a Korean, was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition. Police said they will wait until he recovers before questioning him further. Both the driver and his passenger are in their 50s, police said.

Police said the driver had snatched the boy away from his mother while they were on a street in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, on April 30. The mother had previously filed a domestic a violence complaint against her husband and had been living in a welfare facility with the boy.

