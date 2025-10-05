 Japan Today
Driver waiting at traffic light attacked by man with hammer

AICHI

A 23-year-old man waiting in his car at a traffic light in Tsushima City, Aichi Prefecture, on Sunday was attacked by a man with a hammer.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. The victim told police he was waiting at a traffic light at an intersection when a man got out of a light passenger car parked two cars behind him, walked up to his car and knocked on the driver’s seat window.

When the driver rolled down the window, the man leaned in and hit him with a hammer, then went back to his own car and drove away.

The victim sustained minor injuries but was able to drive himself to a hospital.

The suspect is described as being in his 50s, about 160 cm tall, chubby, with black hair slicked back.  

Police said they are examining street surveillance area footage to try and identify his car.

