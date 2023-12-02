Driving instructor arrested for groping woman during lesson

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 65-year-old driving instructor on suspicion of allegedly sexually molesting a woman in her 20s while she was taking a driving lesson.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:30 p.m. on Aug 14, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. During the lesson at the driving school’s course in Toyohira Ward, the instructor, Shinji Tanaka, asked the woman to stop and then allegedly groped her upper body.

The woman filed a complaint with police the next day.

Police said Tanaka, who was arrested on Friday, has partially denied the allegation. He was quoted as saying he didn’t indecently touch the woman but just gave her shoulders a massage because she looked stressed.

