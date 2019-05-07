Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Drone flights reported again near Imperial Palace, other locations in Tokyo

TOKYO

Police are investigating witness reports of a drone being flown Monday evening near the Imperial Palace and other downtown Tokyo areas, after a number of similar sightings were noted last week following the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito.

The flying of drones is banned in central Tokyo. Riot police observed what they thought was a drone flying over the Kitanomaru Garden located just north of the palace at around 7:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Further reports were made later saying a drone had been spotted flying over Tokyo's Nagatacho district, where the country's parliament and the prime minister's office are located, as well as in the Yotsuya and Roppongi areas of the city, according to the police.

The police searched the areas but failed to track down the pilot. The drone had multiple rotors and flashing lights, they said.

On Thursday night, the police received multiple reports of drones flying near the Imperial Palace and the Akasaka Estate, currently home to Emperor Naruhito and a few other members of the imperial family.

The emperor ascended to the Chrysanthemum Throne on Wednesday.

A drone was also witnessed Thursday flying near the Musashino Imperial Graveyard in Hachioji on the outskirts of Tokyo, where imperial family members including the great-grandfather and grandfather of Emperor Naruhito are buried.

It is illegal under Japanese law to fly drones in densely populated areas or near airports. Flying drones anywhere at night without permission is also prohibited.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

