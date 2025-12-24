Drunk cycling can result in an instantly suspended driver’s license in Japan

By SoraNews24

As the end of the year approaches, it’s a common time of year to meet family, friends, and coworkers in situations that often involve lots of alcohol. Of course, drinking and driving don’t mix, so many people may opt to ride a bicycle home instead, but that isn’t advisable either, as police all across Japan are taking a very hard line against drinking and cycling, and the penalties can be quite severe.

As we reported before, the Road Traffic Act of Japan was revised in November 2024, and new fines will be issued for a variety of cycling-related offenses, such as riding a bike on the sidewalk or wearing earphones. But one big change has to do with driving while intoxicated.

Riding a bicycle while under the influence was always a crime, but it was rarely enforced unless connected to another incident. However, this latest revision made a crucial change of stating a specific blood-alcohol level of 0.15 milligrams per liter as the legal limit to operate a bicycle. This empowers the police to make a clear-cut call for drunk cycling by giving a breathalyzer test.

Thanks to this specific standard, police in Japan can now more easily enforce Article 103 of the Road Traffic Act. This is a rather unique clause that states if a person performs dangerous actions, then that person may be deemed, by virtue, a dangerous driver, and thus should have their driver’s license suspended immediately to ensure public safety. This isn’t even limited to behavior on bicycles, but since bikes are legally classified as a “light vehicle,” reckless behavior on one is all the more damning.

An interesting detail about these violations is that their penalties are forked in two ways. While those caught drinking and cycling can face criminal charges, that requires due process, such as a trial if necessary. Getting a license suspended, however, is considered an administrative process and can take effect instantly. Therefore, if you get caught cycling while under the influence and hold a Japanese driver’s license, you can essentially get punished for it twice over, both legally and administratively.

These aren’t just theoretical possibilities either. In the first nine months of 2024, before the revisions to the Road Traffic Act were made, only 23 people had their licenses suspended via Article 103 for drunk cycling. In the first nine months of 2025, that figure exploded to 896 people.

And before anyone thinks they’re safe just because they don’t drink, another common behavior that police are looking to crack down on is the use of smartphones while riding a bicycle. Article 103 can also apply to dangerously distracted cyclists, and if they happen to also be licensed drivers, their permits will be in jeopardy as well.

Image: Pakutaso

And if all that isn’t strict enough, penalties may also await those who knowingly allow others to operate a bicycle while intoxicated. Much like with the driver of a car, if you go drinking with someone who you know will get on a bicycle afterward, or if you serve alcohol to someone with a bike, you may face certain penalties for your involvement as well.

So, this holiday season and from now on, you may want to think twice before getting on that bike if you’ve had a few too many — by which I mean, one would probably be “too many” to blow a 0.15. The penalties are very real, and the police appear to be particularly enthusiastic about enforcing safe cycling habits these days.

Source: TBS News Dig, Kuruma No News, Yomiuri Shimbun Online

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Fukuoka woman arrested for drunk bicycle riding

-- Police to ticket cyclists riding on sidewalks, which amounts to almost all cyclists in Japan

-- Woman charged for driving suitcase without a license in Osaka

External Link

https://soranews24.com/2025/12/24/drunk-cycling-can-result-in-an-instantly-suspended-drivers-license-in-japan/

© SoraNews24