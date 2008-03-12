Drunk driver arrested for hit-and-run in Saitama

Mar. 12 12:57 pm JST 0 Comments

SAITAMA -- Police on Wednesday arrested a man for hitting a 20-year-old vocational student with his car on the street in Kawagoe City, Saitama Prefecture, and then leaving the scene. The victim was taken to hospital with a broken back.

Nobutoshi Nozawa, 21, was arrested for allegedly hitting the victim just after midnight. He turned himself in at a local police station Wednesday morning. Nozawa was quoted by police as saying he had been drunk at the time of the accident. Police said that Nozawa's license had been suspended due to a prior offense.

