crime

Drunk driver arrested over cyclist’s death

CHIBA

Police in Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 55-year-old man on suspicion of drunk driving and dangerous driving resulting in death after he hit and killed a 21-year-old woman riding a bicycle.

The incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday along a prefectural road, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Yuki Onodera, a company employee, was riding her bike when she was hit by a car driven by Yasuyuki Soga, also a company employee.

Soga remained at the scene for police to arrive. He was given a breathalyzer test and alcohol in excess of the legal limit was detected, police said.

