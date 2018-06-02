Drunk driver crashes into taxi, killing passenger in Kagoshima

A 59-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in death after he crashed into a taxi, killing a 48-year-old man in the back seat, in Kagoshima on Saturday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:40 a.m. Police said the suspect, Yuzo Oitate, was drunk at the time of the accident which occurred at an intersection, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said Oitate’s car hit the taxi from the side, sending it into a power pole. The passenger was taken to hospital with head injuries but was pronounced dead on arrival. The taxi driver sustained light injuries.

Police said Oitate has admitted he was drunk while driving.

