Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Drunk driver crashes into taxi, killing passenger in Kagoshima

0 Comments
KAGOSHIMA

A 59-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in death after he crashed into a taxi, killing a 48-year-old man in the back seat, in Kagoshima on Saturday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:40 a.m. Police said the suspect, Yuzo Oitate, was drunk at the time of the accident which occurred at an intersection, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said Oitate’s car hit the taxi from the side, sending it into a power pole. The passenger was taken to hospital with head injuries but was pronounced dead on arrival. The taxi driver sustained light injuries.

Police said Oitate has admitted he was drunk while driving.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Offer

Free All-You-Can-Drink Wine with Your Lunch Buffet

Tavola36

Food and Drink

Genbikei Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 2-3

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines

Miyajidake Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

7 Reasons Driving a Taxi in Japan is the Best Job You’ve Never Considered Before

GaijinPot Blog

Landmark

Lake Tazawa

GaijinPot Travel

5 Free Mobile Games that Can Improve Your Basic Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Lifestyle

Japan’s Love Hotels: What You Need To Know Before You Go

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining