Drunk driver, going wrong way on expressway, crashes into truck

A car traveled nearly 30 kilometers the wrong way and crashed head-on into a truck on the Higashi-Kanto Expressway in Shisui, Chiba Prefecture, on Friday morning.

Both the 28-year-old driver of the car and the truck driver, 50, were taken to hospital, Fuji TV reported. The truck driver sustained a hip injury, while the car driver has serious chest and knee injuries.

Police said that immediately after the accident, the car driver was given a breathalyzer test which showed that he was over the legal limit for alcohol.

According to police, the car driver entered the expressway near the Shisui interchange at around 12:05 a.m. Friday. Police said they will wait until he recovers from his injuries to question him further, but said he faces a charge of drunk driving

