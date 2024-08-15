 Japan Today
crime

Drunk high school girl arrested for assaulting bus driver in Fukuoka

FUKUOKA

Police in Fukuoka City have arrested a 16-year-old high school girl on suspicion of assaulting a 47-year-old bus driver.

The incident occurred at around 7:50 a.m. on Thursday at the depot of the Nishitetsu Bus Co, TV Asahi reported. The girl had been sleeping at the back of the bus but after it arrived at the depot, she tried to get off without paying the fare.

When the driver asked for the fare, she grabbed him by the collar and started shaking him. A bus cleaner called 110.

Police said the girl was drunk when they arrived and that her breath was found to have four times the legal limit for alcohol. Police quoted her as saying she "doesn't remember" the reason for the assault.

Police quoted her as saying she "doesn't remember" the reason for the assault.

In this case, perhaps true.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

her breath was found to have four times the legal limit for alcohol.

Nonsense.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

At 7:50am, probably just coming back from the seedy all-night dive bar, lol

0 ( +0 / -0 )

