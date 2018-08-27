Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Drunk man looks for free ride home from police by claiming he stole gun; gets arrested instead

By Koh Ruide, SoraNews24
TOKYO

Fukuoka Prefecture Higashi Police Station received a call on Aug 22 at 5:40 p.m from a public phone. “I’m now heading toward Wajiro Police Box. I stole a handgun. Please only aim for the feet,” said the unidentified man on the line.

It did sound like the man was turning himself in, but it could still potentially have led to a shootout.

On high alert, nine officers rushed to the public phone that the call came from, only to find a 68-year-old unemployed and very drunk man muttering to himself.

After an arrest was made, the inebriated man admitted: “Taxis weren’t stopping for me, and so I thought the police would give me a free ride home if I told them that I stole a gun.”

It was a facepalm-worthy yet hilarious case for netizens:

“I like his drunken train of thought.”

“He would have been fine if he said he was lost.”

“I would never have this kind of imagination. My heart lacks freedom. What a boring life.”

“Even taxis have the right to refuse passage to drunkards.”

“What’s wrong with this guy?”

The man indeed would have better chances getting a ride home had he claimed that he was lost, though police officers would most likely direct him to the nearest taxi stand. Perhaps if he had just read about the nifty navigation app that caters to drunk people, it would have saved him a whole lot of trouble.

Source: Livedoor News via Golden Times

© SoraNews24

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

