Drunken police officer arrested for trespassing into company he believed was his home

Police in Osaka have arrested a 22-year-old police officer on suspicion of unlawful entry after he was trespassing in a shipping company’s distribution center on Sunday.

According to police, the officer, who works in Takatsuki, was quoted as saying “I was too drunk to remember anything. I thought I was entering my own home.”

Local media reported that the officer climbed over a three-meter-high fence and entered the premises of the shipping company’s distribution center in Naniwa Ward, Osaka, at around 2 a.m. A security guard noticed the officer and grabbed him. He then called 110.

Police said the officer had been drinking alcohol alone at a girls bar in Chuo Ward from around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

© Japan Today