Drunken police officer arrested for trespassing into company he believed was his home

Police in Osaka have arrested a 22-year-old police officer on suspicion of unlawful entry after he was trespassing in a shipping company’s distribution center on Sunday.
According to police, the officer, who works in Takatsuki, was quoted as saying “I was too drunk to remember anything. I thought I was entering my own home.”
Local media reported that the officer climbed over a three-meter-high fence and entered the premises of the shipping company’s distribution center in Naniwa Ward, Osaka, at around 2 a.m. A security guard noticed the officer and grabbed him. He then called 110.
Police said the officer had been drinking alcohol alone at a girls bar in Chuo Ward from around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.© Japan Today
factchecker
He's authorised to carry and use weapons. He probably votes too. We should all be very scared.
WilliB
factchecker
So he was carrying weapons when boozing in the girls bar? The article says nothing of the kind. Or are you suggesting he should be on duty 24-24?
Harry_Gatto
Not all police are authorised to carry weapons and not all of them do, depends on location and duties.