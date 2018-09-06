Duck shot with arrow seen in pond in Tokyo park

Photo taken Tuesday shows a duck with an arrow-like object in its back in Tokyo's Inokashira Park.

A duck with an arrow-like object protruding from its back has been spotted in a pond in Tokyo’s Inokashira Park. Both the police and city officials have been working together to protect the injured bird in the usually tranquil park in Tokyo’s Kichijoji area.

The injured duck was first spotted on Tuesday. It had an arrow-like object in its back but did not appear to have been weakened by the attack.

However, a search conducted on Wednesday failed to locate the injured duck.

Police said the person who fired the arrow into the duck faces a charge of violating the Animal Protection Law.

