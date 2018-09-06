Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo taken Tuesday shows a duck with an arrow-like object in its back in Tokyo's Inokashira Park. Photo: YOUTUBE
crime

Duck shot with arrow seen in pond in Tokyo park

0 Comments
TOKYO

A duck with an arrow-like object protruding from its back has been spotted in a pond in Tokyo’s Inokashira Park. Both the police and city officials have been working together to protect the injured bird in the usually tranquil park in Tokyo’s Kichijoji area.

The injured duck was first spotted on Tuesday. It had an arrow-like object in its back but did not appear to have been weakened by the attack.

However, a search conducted on Wednesday failed to locate the injured duck. 

Police said the person who fired the arrow into the duck faces a charge of violating the Animal Protection Law.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Diversity in the Classroom: 4 Ways to Keep English Lessons Inclusive

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 8-9

Savvy Tokyo

6 Misconceptions about Teaching English at a Japanese University

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Cities

Chiba City

GaijinPot Travel

Past & Present

Ladies & The Law: The 1968 Patricide Case That Paved The Road Toward Equality In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Anime and Manga

Tama

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

5 Surprising Health Benefits Of Gazpacho

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining