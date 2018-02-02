Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Dump truck crashes into car, then hits and kills man in Sapporo

4 Comments
SAPPORO

A dump truck engaged in snow removal work crashed into a car, then struck and killed a man in Sapporo on Saturday.

The incident occurred at around 8 a.m. in Kiyota Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the truck, carrying a load of snow, was making a right turn into a snow disposal yard when it crashed into a car coming toward it in the opposite lane. It then hit Toshiya Oikawa, 56, who had been guiding the truck in at the entrance to the snow disposal yard.

Oikawa was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said the driver of the truck, Tsunetoshi Kudo, 60, has been arrested on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in death.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

Feb 24th (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

4 Comments
Login to comment

2 pedles are too much for some folk? rip

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Anyone else notice there seems to be lots of accidents caused by construction vehicles in the last few days?

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

I did note it, however, since there is zero possible correlation, I do not find the fact anyhow relevant.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Sapporo's steets are usually covered in pitted ice at this time of year. There is a kind of drifting technique for getting around, involving gentle use of the pedals.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

25 Things to Do in Yokohama

GaijinPot Blog

Beyond ‘I Love You’: 5 Tips For Navigating Romance in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Lifestyle

6 Treats To Give Yourself This Valentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For February 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Summer

Naminoue Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Setsubun: Japan’s Bean-Throwing Tradition

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

Families

Gender Gap: What Paid Holiday Use Reveals About Parenting In Japan

Savvy Tokyo