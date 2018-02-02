Dump truck crashes into car, then hits and kills man in Sapporo

A dump truck engaged in snow removal work crashed into a car, then struck and killed a man in Sapporo on Saturday.

The incident occurred at around 8 a.m. in Kiyota Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the truck, carrying a load of snow, was making a right turn into a snow disposal yard when it crashed into a car coming toward it in the opposite lane. It then hit Toshiya Oikawa, 56, who had been guiding the truck in at the entrance to the snow disposal yard.

Oikawa was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said the driver of the truck, Tsunetoshi Kudo, 60, has been arrested on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in death.

