Dump truck driver arrested after collision kills motorcyclist

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 53-year-old man on charges of reckless driving resulting in death and drunk driving after he hit and killed a motorcyclist on Saturday night.
According to police, the incident occurred at an intersection in Tsukiji at around 11:40 p.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the dump truck, driven by Keita Aoki, hit the motorbike and dragged it along for about 500 meters before it was spotted by a police patrol.
The 22-year-old man riding the bike was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police said Aoki was given a breathalyzer test which showed he was four times over the legal limit for alcohol.© Japan Today
Vince Black
Another candidate for the death penalty. Japan really needs to exploit its right to put to death animals like him.
tokyo_joe
4 times over. Think about that.
Do the hustle
A dump truck driver? What a shock that is, NOT! They are reckless at the best of times without adding alcohol.