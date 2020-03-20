Dump truck driver arrested after collision kills motorcyclist

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 53-year-old man on charges of reckless driving resulting in death and drunk driving after he hit and killed a motorcyclist on Saturday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at an intersection in Tsukiji at around 11:40 p.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the dump truck, driven by Keita Aoki, hit the motorbike and dragged it along for about 500 meters before it was spotted by a police patrol.

The 22-year-old man riding the bike was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Aoki was given a breathalyzer test which showed he was four times over the legal limit for alcohol.

