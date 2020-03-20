Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Dump truck driver arrested after collision kills motorcyclist

3 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 53-year-old man on charges of reckless driving resulting in death and drunk driving after he hit and killed a motorcyclist on Saturday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at an intersection in Tsukiji at around 11:40 p.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the dump truck, driven by Keita Aoki, hit the motorbike and dragged it along for about 500 meters before it was spotted by a police patrol.

The 22-year-old man riding the bike was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Aoki was given a breathalyzer test which showed he was four times over the legal limit for alcohol.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover Japan Heritage

Listening and learning from the voices of history

Learn More

3 Comments
Login to comment

Another candidate for the death penalty. Japan really needs to exploit its right to put to death animals like him.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

4 times over. Think about that.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

A dump truck driver? What a shock that is, NOT! They are reckless at the best of times without adding alcohol.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Fashion

Thrift Like a Local: The Tokyo West Edition

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 11, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Feeling Like A Queen: A Mother-Daughter Day Out In Kimono

Savvy Tokyo

Adventures

Hike Idea Near Tokyo: Mt. Nokogiri

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

A Day at Nagano’s Ryuoo Ski Park

GaijinPot Blog

Persevering through COVID-19: What we Can Learn from Japan’s Cherry Blossoms

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Using the ATM in Japan

GaijinPot Blog