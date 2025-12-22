 Japan Today
Elderly couple die in apparent murder-suicide in home

KANAGAWA

Police in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, are investigating the deaths of a 90-year-old man and his 85-year-old wife which they believe may have been a murder-suicide.

According to police, Tomiji Morikubo and his wife Yuki were found by their 50-year-old son who returned home at around 4:40 p.m. on Dec 21, Sankei Shimbun reported. Tomiji was found lying on his side on a futon in the bedroom, while Yuki had apparently hanged herself using a belt tied to the handle of a dresser drawer.

Their son, who lived with his parents, called 119. His parents were taken to hospital in an unconscious state but they were pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said Morikubo had no external signs of injury on his body. An autopsy will be held to determine the cause of death.

Police said the house showed no signs of anyone having broken in.

© Japan Today

Every... single... day...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

