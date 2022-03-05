Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Elderly couple found dead at home in possible murder-suicide

KYOTO

A 75-year-old man and his 74-year-old wife were found dead at their home in Uji, Kyoto Prefecture, on Friday night, in what police suspect was a murder-suicide.

According to police, the bodies of Sadao Takayasu and his wife Hisako were found at around 6:40 p.m. by their son, Fuji TV reported. The couple usually have dinner with their son at his home and when they didn’t show up, he went to see if they were alright.

Police said Takayasu and his wife had both been stabbed and were found in the same room. They were declared dead at the scene. A blood-stained knife was found near Takayasu’s body.

The front door and windows were locked and there were no signs that anyone had broken in and ransacked the house, police said.

Police believe Takayasu may have killed his ailing wife, whom he was looking after, and then took his own life.

