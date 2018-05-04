Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Elderly couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide

SAITAMA

An 84-year-old man and his 76-year-old wife have been found dead at their home in Saitama City in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

According to police, the 48-year-old daughter of the couple discovered their bodies when she visited their home in a public housing complex in Iwatsuki Ward at around 8:55 a.m. on Thursday, Sankei Shimbun reported. She called 110.

 Police said the man was found hanging in the living room, while his wife was found in lying on a futon in the bedroom, with a thin cord tightly wound around her neck.

The couple lived alone and police said there were no signs of forced entry or that anybody had searched the place. The front door was locked.

Police said a caregiver had visited the residence earlier in the morning to check on the woman and prepare breakfast but when she got no response at the door, contacted the couple’s daughter.

