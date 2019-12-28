Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Elderly couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide

KANAGAWA

An 83-year-old man and his 82-year-old wife were found dead at their home in Yamato, Kanagawa Prefecture, Saturday, in what police believe was a murder suicide.

According to police, the bodies of Tamotsu Ikawa and his wife Masako were found at around 5 p.m. by firefighters, Fuji TV reported. Police said Masako had been strangled to death with a thin cord and her husband had died after apparently swallowing an agricultural chemical. Masako was found in her first-floor bedroom, while her husband lay in the next room. A container of the chemical was near the entrance to his room.

Police said Masako, who suffered from dementia, had been bedridden for several years. No note was found but police believe Ikawa killed his wife and then himself.

A caregiver visited the home at 4:45 p.m. but when she saw bento (boxed meals) that were regularly delivered to the couple, piled up outside the door, she became concerned and called the couple’s daughter who lives nearby. The daughter called 119.

