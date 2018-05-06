Elderly couple found dead in Tokyo home

A couple in their 70s or early 80s have been found dead in their house in Tokyo’s Setagaya Ward, police said Sunday.

Police said the deaths appeared to be a murder-suicide, adding a suicide note was found in the kitchen, Sankei Shimbun reported.

The bodies were found at around 9 p.m. Saturday. The woman was lying on her back in her second-floor bedroom. Police said she had been strangled to death. Her husband was found in the hallway downstairs, with no external signs of injury. Police did not say how he died.

The front door was locked and there were no signs of anyway having broken into the house or searched for anything.

The couple were last seen alive on May 2 by a caregiver.

They found after a male relative called police to report his concern after not being able to contact his parents

