Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Elderly couple found dead in Tokyo home

0 Comments
TOKYO

A couple in their 70s or early 80s have been found dead in their house in Tokyo’s Setagaya Ward, police said Sunday.

Police said the deaths appeared to be a murder-suicide, adding a suicide note was found in the kitchen, Sankei Shimbun reported.

The bodies were found at around 9 p.m. Saturday. The woman was lying on her back in her second-floor bedroom. Police said she had been strangled to death. Her husband was found in the hallway downstairs, with no external signs of injury. Police did not say how he died.

The front door was locked and there were no signs of anyway having broken into the house or searched for anything.

The couple were last seen alive on May 2 by a caregiver.

They found after a male relative called police to report his concern after not being able to contact his parents

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Hiking

Mount Kongo

GaijinPot Travel

Nature

Mount Osore

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Golden Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 3-6

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

9 Vacations to Help Rebuild Japan’s Disaster Hit Regions

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

7 Recipes For A Full Japan-Inspired Dinner At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

3 Unforgettable Ryokan and Onsen Experiences from Japan Expert Rob Goss

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines

Kasuga Taisha

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon