Elderly couple, son found with stab wounds in apparent murder-suicide attempt

IBARAKI

An elderly couple and their son were found bleeding from knife wounds in an apparent murder-suicide attempt in Oarai, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Monday.

According to police, a woman called 110 at around 8:40 a.m., saying that her husband had been stabbed by their son at their home which also is part of a ryokan they operate, Fuji TV reported. When police arrived at the scene, they found a 78-year-old woman and her 86-year-old husband bleeding from stab wounds to the stomach, near the entrance. Further inside, police found their son, who is in his 50s, with a stab wound to his neck that appears to have been self-inflicted, they said. A blood-stained knife was beside him.

All three were taken to hospital where they were in a stable condition late Monday, police said, adding they will wait until the son recovers before questioning him.

