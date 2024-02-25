Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Elderly driver hits 2 pedestrians, killing one, near Nara temple

1 Comment
NARA

A 79-year-old man hit two pedestrians with his car Sunday outside Todaiji, a Buddhist temple in western Japan designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site, and one of the two, a man from Taiwan, died, police said.

The police arrested Akira Ikenaga at the accident site, a pedestrian walk that approaches a gate of the temple in Nara, known for its large Buddha statue, on suspicion of negligence while behind the wheel.

The man from Taiwan, 62, died from a brain contusion, while the other pedestrian, a 52-year-old man from Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, sustained serious injuries, including fractures to his lumbar vertebrae, according to the police and rescue authorities.

The accident site, about 1 kilometer east of Kintetsu Nara Station, is a popular tourist destination near the eighth-century temple.

Ikenaga, who runs a souvenir shop on the approach, admitted to the allegation by saying he inadvertently stepped on the accelerator, mistaking it for the brake pedal, the police said. Vehicle entrance was restricted to the area where the accident occurred except for cars related to shops and other local businesses.

"With a loud bang, the car hit a man and then another man who was walking. It appeared that the car was not under control right before hitting them," said a 75-year-old man who runs a souvenir shop in the area.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

 79-year-old man hit two pedestrians with his car Sunday outside Todaiji, a Buddhist temple in western Japan designated as a UNESCO 

Another reckless Japanese senior driver driver stunt, this is won't be the last one.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Sadly there is no exact "age" which a person has to stop driving a motor vehicle, and even with cognitive skills testing every year, or every six months, or even every three months, accidents like this will continue to happen.

Only reason it makes the news here is due to the age of this guy. That's all, as accidents like this actually happen rather often here in Japan, not exactly, but mistaking the accelerator for the brake, and age is not a factor.

If he was 30 years old, this more than likely would never have made the news here. Locally maybe, but not here, as JT doesnt typically write about car accidents.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Podcast

The GaijinPot Cast: Switching From English Teaching to IT

GaijinPot Blog

Fukuyama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

How to Visit Onsen With Tattoos in Japan for 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How Buy Baseball Tickets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Laser Hair Removal in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Unique Ways To Celebrate Strawberry Season in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Iwamoto-ji

GaijinPot Travel

Akama Jingu

GaijinPot Travel

How to Find the Best Part-Time Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

10 Beautiful Gardens in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

When Your Pet Dies In Japan

GaijinPot Blog