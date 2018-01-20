Elderly driver given 6-year prison term over fatal car accident

A 75-year-old man was given a six-year prison term Friday over a 2015 car accident in southwestern Japan in which his vehicle struck and killed two people and injured four others.

The Miyazaki District Court found Mitsugi Kawauchi guilty of hitting the six people on a sidewalk after losing control of his minivehicle in downtown Miyazaki, but it questioned whether he was suffering from an epileptic seizure at the time of the accident.

The focal point of his trial was whether he had an epileptic seizure or symptoms of dementia at the time. If the court found he had epilepsy, he could have faced harsher punishment.

In handing down the ruling, Presiding Judge Tadayuki Okazaki said, "It is questionable that the defendant was influenced by an epileptic seizure because explanation by a doctor who assessed him is not convincing."

Prosecutors had demanded a seven-year prison term, saying Kawauchi must have been aware of risk to his driving ability as he was suspected to have epilepsy through a medical diagnosis. An epileptic condition can be stabilized with medicine to suppress driving-related risk.

Defense lawyers had sought a suspended prison term, arguing he "possibly had symptoms of dementia rather than epilepsy."

According to the ruling, Kawauchi drove the car from his home in Hioki, Kagoshima Prefecture, on Oct 28, 2015, to the city of Miyazaki and struck the six pedestrians.

