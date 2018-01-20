Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Elderly driver given 6-year prison term over fatal car accident

3 Comments
MIYAZAKI

A 75-year-old man was given a six-year prison term Friday over a 2015 car accident in southwestern Japan in which his vehicle struck and killed two people and injured four others.

The Miyazaki District Court found Mitsugi Kawauchi guilty of hitting the six people on a sidewalk after losing control of his minivehicle in downtown Miyazaki, but it questioned whether he was suffering from an epileptic seizure at the time of the accident.

The focal point of his trial was whether he had an epileptic seizure or symptoms of dementia at the time. If the court found he had epilepsy, he could have faced harsher punishment.

In handing down the ruling, Presiding Judge Tadayuki Okazaki said, "It is questionable that the defendant was influenced by an epileptic seizure because explanation by a doctor who assessed him is not convincing."

Prosecutors had demanded a seven-year prison term, saying Kawauchi must have been aware of risk to his driving ability as he was suspected to have epilepsy through a medical diagnosis. An epileptic condition can be stabilized with medicine to suppress driving-related risk.

Defense lawyers had sought a suspended prison term, arguing he "possibly had symptoms of dementia rather than epilepsy."

According to the ruling, Kawauchi drove the car from his home in Hioki, Kagoshima Prefecture, on Oct 28, 2015, to the city of Miyazaki and struck the six pedestrians.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

How can Space Design help you succeed in Tokyo?

3 Comments
Login to comment

6 years for 2 lives what a joke..

0 ( +0 / -0 )

This is tragic from any perspective you look at it, and to avoid so I propose the licenses are forcibly taken away and the public transport services become more accessible and friendly for the elderly people. No other way to stop this from occurring again and again and again...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Daniel, young people are more dangerous than the elderly so how about removing their licenses as well. Oh and men are more dangerous than women, maybe women only roads would be the best option? Your idea is not practical.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japan Wanderlust: 6 Amazing Mountains to Climb Under 1,000 Meters

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Get a free dessert!

Chandelier Table

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 20-21

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Replace The Carbs: How To Cook Cauliflower Chahan (Fried Rice)

Savvy Tokyo

Luxury Living

An Abundance of Art in Roppongi

Insight Japan Today

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

Facing The ‘Two-Year Mark’ In Japan: Should I Stay or Should I Go?

Savvy Tokyo

Hiking

Mount Hiei

GaijinPot Travel

The Only Gaijin the Village: New Year’s Day

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free beer!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka