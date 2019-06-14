Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

87-year-old driver in fatal Tokyo car crash to be referred to prosecutors

2 Comments
TOKYO

Police plan to refer to prosecutors the case of an 87-year-old former government official who caused a fatal car crash in April in central Tokyo, investigative sources said Thursday.

Kozo Iizuka, released from the hospital in mid-May after sustaining broken bones in the April 19 accident, told investors during an on-site investigation in the Ikebukuro district Thursday he may have stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake pedal when he lost control of his vehicle and plowed into pedestrians, the sources said.

Iizuka, the former head of the Agency of Industrial Science and Technology, had claimed the brake did not work when his car started to accelerate even though the police found no mechanical problems with the vehicle.

The crash killed a 3-year-old girl and her mother, and injured nine others including Iizuka's wife, who was in the car with him.

The police have been under fire for questioning Iizuka voluntarily without arresting him. The accident has prompted renewed concerns about the fitness of elderly motorists as Japan's population rapidly grays.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

Good, he should spend time in jail, his age and former position as a government official mean nothing.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

JT please keep this updated, lets see how a member of the old boys club gets sentenced for murder....

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Agree with the above posters. But we all know since this is Japan, plus he's old and a government official, that nothing will happen to him. JT keep us informed please.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Recipe: Sweet Lemon Bars With Biwa (Japanese Apricot)

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Unique Father’s Day Gifts From Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Incident in Tokyo’s Gay District Reignites Debate About Trans Rights in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Uneme Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Dragon Quest Walk: Square Enix Challenges Pokémon Go with New AR Mobile Game

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Fashion

4 of Our Favorite Dresses to Wear this Summer in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 24, 2019

GaijinPot Blog