Elderly man dead, wife unconscious after being beaten in high-rise apartment in Shiga Prefecture

A 78-year-old man died and his 74-year-old wife is in a critical condition after they were attacked at their high-rise apartment in Otsu City, Shiga Prefecture, on Wednesday.

According to police, Yasuzo Iwasaki and his wife, who lived on the 11th floor of a 38-floor apartment building, were found at around noon, NHK reported. Yasuzo was found inside the apartment with the front door locked, while his wife was collapsed in the hallway near the elevator. The couple had multiple injuries to their heads and other parts of their bodies, which had been inflicted by a blunt object, police said.

Yasuzo was confirmed dead at the scene, while his wife is unconscious and in a critical condition, police said.

Police believe that someone killed Yasuzo in the apartment, then went after his wife as she tried to flee and attacked her near the elevator.

The apartment building is a two-minute walk from JR Otsukyo Station. It has an auto-lock at the entrance and security cameras. Police said they are examining security camera footage to see who went in and came out of the building prior to the crime.

