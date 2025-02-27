 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Elderly man dead, wife unconscious after being beaten in high-rise apartment in Shiga Prefecture

0 Comments
OTSU, Shiga

A 78-year-old man died and his 74-year-old wife is in a critical condition after they were attacked at their high-rise apartment in Otsu City, Shiga Prefecture, on Wednesday.

According to police, Yasuzo Iwasaki and his wife, who lived on the 11th floor of a 38-floor apartment building, were found at around noon, NHK reported. Yasuzo was found inside the apartment with the front door locked, while his wife was collapsed in the hallway near the elevator. The couple had multiple injuries to their heads and other parts of their bodies, which had been inflicted by a blunt object, police said.

Yasuzo was confirmed dead at the scene, while his wife is unconscious and in a critical condition, police said.

Police believe that someone killed Yasuzo in the apartment, then went after his wife as she tried to flee and attacked her near the elevator.

The apartment building is a two-minute walk from JR Otsukyo Station. It has an auto-lock at the entrance and security cameras. Police said they are examining security camera footage to see who went in and came out of the building prior to the crime.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Book Corner

10 Of Japan’s Best Children’s Books in English

Savvy Tokyo

How to Buy Concert Tickets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tattoo Removal in Japan: Everything You Need To Know

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Why Do I Have To Pay?”

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Kid-Friendly Japanese Food

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Differences Between Japanese & Western Diet Approaches

Savvy Tokyo

How Do Japanese Companies Handle Conflict?

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Kodo: The Japanese Art of Incense Appreciation

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japanese Funerals: How to Dress, Act and Show Respect

GaijinPot Blog