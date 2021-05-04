Elderly man dies after being found bleeding from head wound

An elderly man died after he was found collapsed and bleeding from a head wound on a riverbank Obihiro City, Hokkaido Prefecture.

According to police, the man was found lying on his side under a bridge on the bank of the Satsunai River by male passerby at around 9:50 a.m. Monday, Sankei Shimbun reported. The man was taken to hospital where he died about an hour later.

Police said he appeared to have been beaten about the head. No further information on the man's name or his age were available.

© Japan Today